Woman, two young children found dead in apparent double murder suicide

JOLIET, Ill. – Police in Joliet are investigating what appears to be a double murder suicide involving a mother and her young twin daughters.

Authorities have been on the scene at a home in the 400 block of N Reed of Joliet since Monday afternoon.

Neighbors tell WGN that the family who lives in this home have been here for about 10 years and had young twin girls.

Those who know the family say that mother was an excellent stay at home mom, who recently began having health issues. They said she wasn't herself physically or emotionally.

WGN News is told the father found the bodies of his wife and girls and called for help.

The Will County coroner will handling autopsies, as police question who they need to in this death investigation.