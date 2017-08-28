Trans activist confronts Caitlyn Jenner for supporting Trump, calls her a fraud

LOS ANGELES — A transgender activist confronted Caitlyn Jenner about her support for the president and it was all caught on video.

Ashlee Marie Preston, a transgender community activist, confronted Jenner at a fundraiser for the Trans Chorus Of Los Angeles on Saturday, the Huffington Post reports.

Preston posted the video of the confrontation on her Facebook page. It shows Preston criticizing Jenner for supporting President Donald Trump, who recently banned transgender people from serving in the military, and calling her a fraud. Preston also asked Jenner why she continues to support someone who “does not support the trans community.”

Jenner has not commented on the video.

According to the Huffington Post, Preston has since resigned from the Trans Chorus Of Los Angeles.