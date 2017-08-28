The Alarm Performs “Rain in the Summertime” LIVE! Plus, Check Out the EXTRAS!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Here's a teaser of "Marching On"

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Here's a teaser of "Strength"

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Find out more news about The Alarm's music and tour dates http://www.the alarm.com

After 21 years in the rock and roll business, the story of The Alarm is a continuing and ever unfolding drama that still commands worldwide attention since being formed in Rhyl, North Wales by lead singer and guitarist Mike Peters.

Although never signed directly to a major label, The Alarm can lay claim to a series of 16 Top 50 singles, seven successful albums and over 5 million sales worldwide where The Alarm’s pioneering use of acoustic guitars brought the band into direct contact with the likes of Bob Dylan, Neil Young and U2, who have all appeared and sung on stage with The Alarm.