Suburban lawyer charged with 7 counts of child pornography possession

DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. — Bond was set today for a suburban lawyer charged with possession of child pornography.

62-year-old Ralph Tellefsen, of Elmhurst, was charged with seven counts of possession of child pornography. A judge set his bond at $75,000.

An employee of Tellefsen’s law firm contacted police and told them she had allegedly found images depicting child pornography on the printer at the office.

Officers searched the office and allegedly found “a banker’s box containing thousands of images of child pornography,” according to a statement from the DuPage County State’s Attorney.

In the statement, DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said, “The sheer number of child pornography images allegedly possessed by Mr. Tellefsen is nauseating.”

Tellefsen is due back in court on September 18.