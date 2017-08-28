Scattered thunderstorms across the Chicago area this Monday afternoon/early evening – localized flood-producing downpours/hail in stronger storms

Scattered thunderstorms will continue across the Chicago area this Monday afternoon into the early evening hours. Heavy flood-producing downpours of an inch or more in a short period of time and hail up to nickel-size may occur in the strongest storms. Follow the development/movement of these storms on the Radar Mosaic below and the Interactive Radar at the top of the WGNTV.com site.

A nearly stationary “closed-off” upper air low pressure circulation is centered over northeast Illinois and the instability associated with the low pressure along with peak-heating of the afternoon has allowed these thunderstorms to develop. Note on the radar mosaic below, storms are slowly moving in conjunction with the counter-clockwise flow associated with the low pressure center.

Shower and thunderstorms will slowly diminish this evening.

Current Radar Mosaic…