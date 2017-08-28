Patchy Dense Fog overnight across northeast Illinois/northwest Indiana

With temperature/dew-point spread narrowing a degree or less at most airport locations, wet soils and clearing skies, visibility will drop to less than a half mile – approaching zero in spots overnight, causing difficult/dangerous driving conditions. The early morning commute looks to be very slow in many areas, and individuals should make appropriate plans. Conditions should improve significantly by mid-morning Tuesday.

