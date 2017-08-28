On second try, House passes Illinois school funding bill

The Illinois House has approved a new school funding plan on a second attempt, minutes after lawmakers failed to override Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner’s changes to a separate plan preferred by teacher unions.

On second try, House PASSES school funding compromise. 73 yes votes. — Tahman Bradley (@tahmanbradley) August 28, 2017

Lawmakers voted 73-34 Monday to send the legislation to the Senate. A vote could occur in that chamber as early as Tuesday.

The measure increases funding for school districts and distributes the money in a way lawmakers say is more equitable. It also provides $75 million for tax credits for people who donate to private school scholarships.

Teacher unions opposed the tax credit, and many lawmakers said it was the reason they voted no on the measure Monday afternoon. But after they were unable to override the changes Rauner made last month on the other legislation, the new bill was called again and passed.

Governor Rauner on the floor pic.twitter.com/HHCF0FbET7 — Tahman Bradley (@tahmanbradley) August 28, 2017

This is a developing story. Check back for details.