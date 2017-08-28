× Officer found guilty of excessive use of force in 2013 shooting of two teens

CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer recorded firing shots that injured two black teenagers in 2013 has been found guilty of excessive use of force.

Marco Proano is charged with federal civil rights violations for using unreasonable force and causing bodily injury. The 42-year-old allegedly fired multiple times into the vehicle as it backed up after being stopped for speeding.

Daniel Herbert, Proano’s attorney, says the officer’s state of mind on Dec. 22, 2013, boiled down to he was in a neighborhood full of guns, drugs and crime. The attorney says Proano knew something bad was happening as one teen was hanging out of a window, and “had to do something.”

The shooting was captured on dashboard-camera. It shows Proano firing his handgun multiple times into a car occupied by the two teenagers, who posed no apparent threat. The car was pulled over for speeding.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.