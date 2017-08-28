Museums offering free admission for CPS students this week
CHICAGO – Summer is almost over and CPS students still have time to head to Chicago’s many museums free of charge.
“Museums Days” started Sunday and gives students a chance to visit a dozen different museums for free, DNAInfo reports.
All students need to do is show their school ID or a copy of their spring 2017 report card.
The museums will also allow free admission for one adult with each student.
Students have until Saturday to take advantage of the free admission.
CPS students begin classes on Tuesday, September 5.
DNAInfo says the participating museums include:
- The Adler Planetarium
- The Field Museum
- The Art Institute of Chicago
- The Shedd Aquarium
- The Museum of Science and Industry
- The Chicago History Museum
- The Museum of Contemporary Art
- The Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum
- National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts and Culture
- Lincoln Park Zoo
- The DuSable Museum of African American History
- The National Museum of Mexican Art