Memorial honoring Chicago and New York firefighters stuck in storage

CHICAGO -- A memorial to Chicago firefighters is stuck in storage. The tribute honors some of Chicago’s bravest who helped out in New York after 9-11. One of the firefighters later gave his life on the job. The memorial was donated four years ago but still does not have a home.

Laurie Johnson was in 8th grade when her father Herbie Johnosn, raced to New York's Ground Zero. He was there to help in whatever way the people of the city and their comrades within FDNY in the aftermath of that dreadful day.

“To me he was like my best friend,” she says. “I was very close to my dad.”

Johnson and a team of Chicago firefighters spent the better part of the next month there. They formed friendships with their New York counterparts that still exist to this day.

Only 13 at the time, Laurie remembers 9-11 and her father's time there very well.

“I remember being scared that he was going out there because he saw all the stuff on the news about New York,” she says. “So I was definitely scared my Dad was going out there.”

Johnson died in November of 2012 battling a blaze in the Gage Park neighborhood.

The following summer, some of his friends from the Big Apple trailered to a memorial golf outing for Captain Herbie Johnson. They brought with them some steel from a fallen tower.

One piece of steel is now at Johnson’s old firehouse, Engine 123 at 51st and Leavitt.

The piece is meant to be put on public display for all the Chicago firefighters who helped along with Johnson during those dark days.

But a second piece now sits on a pallet at a city warehouse on 39th Street collecting dust.

Johnson’s family and others within the CFD ranks can't understand why it's still there and what is taking so long for it to prominently shared as a tribute somewhere in Chicago.

“It's sad it's been sitting there all this time and we haven't put it out somewhere for everybody to go and see,” Laurie said.

The Johnson's have called the south side's Ward 19 their home for decades. It’s a place where many fire fighters call home.

Local Alderman Matt O'Shea only recently found out about the steel situation and he too thinks the fire department has dropped the ball.

O'Shea believes King Lockhart Park at 106th and Western which honors two firefighters who died in 1998 would be perfect for that 9-11 steel.

Fire department spokesman Larry Langford says they have been working with an artist in Utah who has volunteered his time and efforts to create a memorial. They are awaiting a rendering from him but the artist has been sick. The department continues to reach out to him to no avail.