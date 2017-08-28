Man catches fish in flooded Houston living room

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- A video going viral in Houston is giving people a little something to smile about amidst all the devastation.

Viviana Saldana posted three short clips to her Facebook page with the caption, "Why go out looking for food when the food is coming to our living room?"

The videos show her father Saul diving for a fish in the murky flood water that flooded their family home's living room.

In the final video, which has over 12 million views, her father catches the fish and holds it up proudly.

In an interview with Circa.com, Saldana said her father tried to make “the best out of a scary situation.”

1:Y'all aren't letting me save my battery through this storm

2:We're all safe & ok no one got electrocuted

3:What else is there to do?🤷🏻‍♀️ — Viviana Saldaña (@EsaVivvy) August 27, 2017

And there's no relief in sight for Houston as the flood-ravaged city braces for even more rain.

The National Weather Service says nearly 13 million people in Texas and Louisiana are under a flood watch or warning.