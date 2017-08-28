How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Lunchbreak: Paella Valenciana

Posted 11:00 AM, August 28, 2017, by

Chef Marcos Campos

Black Bull
1721 W. Division Street
Chicago
(773) 227-8600
www.blackbullchicago.com

Event:
Mercat a la Planxa’s 4th Annual Paella Cook-Off
September 7
6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
638 S. Michigan Avenue
Chicago

For tickets:

www.eventbrite.com/

Paella Valenciana

Servings: 4 | Prep time: 40 minutes

 Ingredients:
  • 1 whole Chicken
  • 1 tbsp (not too crowded) of Ground Paprika
  • 1 pinch of Saffron
  • 2 tbsp grated Fresh Tomato
  • 13oz of Fresh French Green Beans
  • 32oz (weight) of water
  • 3 tbsp Extra Virgin Olive Oil
  • 1 and ½ tbsp of Sea Salt
  • 8oz Bomba Rice (can use arborio)
  • 1 small handful Fresh Rosemary (chopped/minced)
  • 2 Lemons

Directions

PREPARATION:
  1. Chop the Chicken in 8 pieces
  2. Grate one Tomato
  3. Cut the French Beans in 3 inch pieces
COOKING:
  1. Place the paella pan on the stove at high fire with the EVOO
  2. Once the oil is smoking add the chicken with the salt and fry it to golden brown
  3. Add the beans and the paprika and stir fast, then add the tomato to avoid the bitterness of the burnt paprika
  4. Add the saffron and stir fast
  5. Add the water and bring it to boil
  6. Once is boiling put it to simmer for 20 minutes
  7. Add the rice and put the stove to medium heat for 6 minutes
  8. Taste it and add salt to taste
  9. After 6 more minutes add the rosemary
  10. Let it cook until there is not water in the pan
  11. Set the fire/burner to max power to roast the bottom of the pan (be careful not to burn) we need a thin layer of fried/roasted rice called “socarrat”
  12. Turn off the stove, let the paella rest for 10 minutes while cutting the lemons in wedges and eat directly from the Paella pan with a wooden spoon

 