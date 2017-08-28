Lunchbreak: Paella Valenciana

Chef Marcos Campos
Black Bull
1721 W. Division Street
Chicago
(773) 227-8600
www.blackbullchicago.com
Event:
Mercat a la Planxa’s 4th Annual Paella Cook-Off
September 7
6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
638 S. Michigan Avenue
Chicago
For tickets:
Paella Valenciana
Servings: 4 | Prep time: 40 minutes
Ingredients:
- 1 whole Chicken
- 1 tbsp (not too crowded) of Ground Paprika
- 1 pinch of Saffron
- 2 tbsp grated Fresh Tomato
- 13oz of Fresh French Green Beans
- 32oz (weight) of water
- 3 tbsp Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- 1 and ½ tbsp of Sea Salt
- 8oz Bomba Rice (can use arborio)
- 1 small handful Fresh Rosemary (chopped/minced)
- 2 Lemons
Directions
PREPARATION:
- Chop the Chicken in 8 pieces
- Grate one Tomato
- Cut the French Beans in 3 inch pieces
COOKING:
- Place the paella pan on the stove at high fire with the EVOO
- Once the oil is smoking add the chicken with the salt and fry it to golden brown
- Add the beans and the paprika and stir fast, then add the tomato to avoid the bitterness of the burnt paprika
- Add the saffron and stir fast
- Add the water and bring it to boil
- Once is boiling put it to simmer for 20 minutes
- Add the rice and put the stove to medium heat for 6 minutes
- Taste it and add salt to taste
- After 6 more minutes add the rosemary
- Let it cook until there is not water in the pan
- Set the fire/burner to max power to roast the bottom of the pan (be careful not to burn) we need a thin layer of fried/roasted rice called “socarrat”
- Turn off the stove, let the paella rest for 10 minutes while cutting the lemons in wedges and eat directly from the Paella pan with a wooden spoon