Local downpours here; life-threatening flooding in southeast Texas
-
Clusters of downpour-generating storms to continue on periphery of sizzling, muggy air mass; flooding/ severe weather concerns to remain elevated here into the weekend
-
Atmosphere primed for severe weather/flooding downpours
-
Five straight days of storms, finally a respite
-
Catastrophic Harvey hits with life-threatening flooding
-
Friday’s t-storms unleash hail, high winds and downpours; new disturbance threatens a second round Saturday night/early Sunday; Saturday’s pre-storm weather quiet/rain-free
-
-
Mid-week storms to follow pleasant holiday weather
-
Weather extremes continue: Cool here, searing heat out west
-
1 dead, 12 to 14 injured in Texas due to Hurricane Harvey
-
Nature pulling the plug on nearly a week of cool, wet weather here; warmth in the West headed this way; temperature rebound to bring a string of 70s for the Memorial Day Holiday
-
FEMA expects 30,000 into shelters, 450,000 to seek assistance after Harvey
-
-
Hurricane Harvey strengthens to Category 3 storm
-
Tropical Storm Cindy makes landfall in Louisiana
-
Year’s seventh 90° high and surging humidities produce a severe weather environment Thursday night; “Cindy” hits Gulf Coast with 60 mph gusts, 12 ft. seas and 6-12” rains