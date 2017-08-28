It’s Time to Play…5 Things That Michael Rooker Would Never Say!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

I love Michael Rooker. He has a tough exterior, but he's really a big teddy bear.

To me, he is one of the world's most underrated actors, too.

He has shown so much diversity in the roles he's had in his career.

From a serial killer to an alien, he really can do just about anything.

As a fan of The Walking Dead, I became obsessed with Rooker's voice. I started walking around the house talking like his character Merle. You see, Merle is a pretty badass character so I always thought it would be funny to use his voice and say things that are very anti-Merle.

I thought it would be fun to do to his face, even if it meant getting a scissor kick to the throat.

Thanks for being a good sport, Rooker!

Check out michaelrookeronline to find out more about him, what he's working on and special appearances.