Is August Chicago’s wettest month?

Dear Tom,

Historically, August is the city’s wettest month, but in recent years it seems to have been dry. This August, Midway has received just a fraction of normal August rainfall. Haven’t the past several Augusts also been dry there?

— Kate Thompson

Dear Kate,

Officially, based on O’Hare data, August is the city’s wettest month, averaging 4.90 inches, a value largely influenced by the 17.10 inches of rain that fell there in 1987. At Midway, the August average rainfall is less, but a still substantial 3.99 inches, and the month ranks as the fourth wettest, behind May with 4.13 inches, June with 4.06 inches and July with 4.01 inches. So far, this August has been quite dry with just 2.08 inches (through Aug. 27). Three Augusts have trended wet since 2010, with 6.42 inches in 2016, 9.31 in 2014 and 6.28 in 2012, with the rest running below normal.