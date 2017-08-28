House legislators prepare to vote on school funding bill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- House legislators are preparing to vote this afternoon on a school funding bill.

Legislative leaders met in Springfield this morning and afterwards the Republicans said there is a deal and it is holding up.

It sounds like there is agreement to do most of the language in Senate Bill 1 with compromises -- including $75 million in tax credits for a private school scholarship program, lifting some unfunded state mandates from local schools and providing property tax relief for wealthy districts.

GOP leaders say Governor Rauner will sign this deal.

Some Democrats have raised concerns that the private school scholarship program will take money from public schools.

One lawmaker called the scholarships an "insidious right-into assault on public education."

And then there's anger on the right. Rep. David McSweeney told us this morning he doesn't think Governor Rauner gets enough.

"This is bad for the taxpayers of the state. The governor has been all over the map. I have no idea where he stands on this bill. He claims he's for it but he's spent the last couple of months -- unfairly in my view -- railing against Chicago. Now he supports a bill, according to the mayor, to provide up to $7 million more than for Chicago CPS without reforms," said McSweeney.