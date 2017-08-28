Harvey’s rainfall is far from over

Rainfall associated with the remnants of Hurricane Harvey, while spectacular, will continue through Tuesday and Wednesday. Additional rainfall in excess of 15 inches is forecast for a portion of southeastern Texas, including areas near Houston, in the three-day period beginning at 7pm Monday evening (Aug. 28). Rains of 24 to 30 inches have occurred across Houston, and 15 inches, perhaps more, are expected there in the coming three days beginning at 7pm Monday.
The remnant of Hurricane Harvey was producing sustained winds of 45 mph at 10 pm Monday in southeast Texas, and the system is expected to continue at that strength, or perhaps a little less, at least through Tuesday. It was dropping slightly southeast and is expected to push over the Gulf of Mexico late Monday night and Tuesday, then head slowly northward into Wednesday. This movement will cause rain to continue in the same areas of southeast Texas that have been receiving it. Southwest Louisiana is also targeted to receive rains in excess of 9 inches.
