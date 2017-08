Celiac Disease has a serious impact on someone’s life and diet – and requires the change of going gluten-free. Jane Monzures is meeting up with Kendra Peterson of Drizzle Kitchen to find out why that isn’t a challenge to do – and learning about the first steps of how to make that happen!

For Kendra’s Recipe:

http://drizzlekitchen.com/tomato-pesto-socca-bites/