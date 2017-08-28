Cubs Game Notes For Monday vs. Pittsburgh

* What a difference a year has made for the Pittsburgh Pirates in the friendly confines of Wrigley Field. After going 1-8 last year, the Pirates are 5-1 vs. the Cubs in Chicago this year.

* The Chicago Cubs have had 10 different players drive in at least 30 runs this season, tied for the most of any National League team with the Brewers and Mets.

* August has historically been the best month for Kris Bryant, and over the last three Augusts, no player has crossed home plate more than the Cubs third baseman who has score 68 runs in those months.

* The first inning has given Trevor Williams some problems in his starts this season (7.65 ERA), but he has usually settled down after that (3.56).

* Mike Montgomery has been one of the toughest southpaws to get a hit off since the All-Star break. His .195 opponents batting average is second in MLB to Gio Gonzales (.179) since the break.