Chicago among worst city for toxic online comments, study says

CHICAGO – One of the most important rules on the internet is to never read the comments. Comment sections are known as the worst places online.

A new study from Wired and Disqus found a big percentage of those toxic comments are coming from Chicago.

Researchers found that more than nine percent of comments made in Chicago are toxic.

Of large cities, only Philadelphia, New York and Houston are higher than Chicago.

However, the worst city throughout the United States is south suburban Park Forest, where 34 percent of comments were considered toxic.

The study said all those negative comments were written by two people.

Some of the comments the study considered toxic were, “You are a disgusting, subhuman painfully stupid waste of cells. You are a racist pig, a slime ball,” and “Liberals are devil lovers.”

Wired said the most toxic time of time for comments is 3 a.m. where 11 percent of comments are mean.