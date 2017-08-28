Body of missing pregnant woman found wrapped in plastic in North Dakota river

FARGO, N.D. — Authorities in Fargo, North Dakota, say they’ve found the body of a missing woman, who was eight months pregnant when she disappeared.

Fargo Police Chief David Todd told a news conference the body of 22-year-old Savanna Greywind was found in a river Sunday evening.

Todd says the body, which was wrapped in plastic, was first spotted by kayakers who notified authorities.

At the same time, Todd says a farmstead was being searched. Todd says suspicious items were found at the farmstead that led authorities to believe it may be a crime scene.

Greywind was last seen at her apartment Aug. 19.

Please RT. Progress on the Savanna Lafontaine-Greywind Missing Person Case. #FindSavanna pic.twitter.com/9wl7C8YxEP — Fargo Police (@FargoPolice) August 24, 2017

The quest to find her intensified when police found a newborn baby Thursday and arrested two suspects for kidnapping.

William Hoehn, 32, and Brooke Crews, 38, were arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit kidnapping in connection with Greywind’s case.

The suspects indicated to police that the infant was Greywind’s, but would not answer questions about her whereabouts.