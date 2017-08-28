Band Called Catch on the Morning News Music Lounge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Saturday, Sept 2nd at 4:30 pm

The Great American Lobster Fest at Navy Pier. This is a special show because we’re celebrating the release of our new Single and Music video for the song SEE YOU SOON.

Band Called Catch is an award winning original band from Chicago, IL. Founded in 2008, the music is as eclectic as the members who create it. Blending Folk, Americana, Rock, Alternative, and Pop to create the unique new age sound that is BCC. The band has just released a new single and music video (See You Soon) from the upcoming record and it’s now available on iTunes. The past record, "The Story" has had multiple songs licensed to MTV, Films, and Commercials. The bands front man, Tim Frank, is also an Actor known for The Resurrection of Gavin Stone and more.

https://www.facebook.com/BandCalledCatch/

BandCalledCatch.com