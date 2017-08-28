Anheuser-Busch canning water — instead of beer — for Harvey victims

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — The victims of Hurricane Harvey are getting some help from the makers of Budweiser beer.

The Anheuser-Busch Brewery in Cartersville, Georgia, is canning drinking water so they can send it to the affected areas.

More than 50,000 cans are being shipped.

The cans will be used at Red Cross shelters and distributed by volunteers.

“Throughout the year, we periodically pause beer production at our Cartersville, Georgia brewery to produce emergency canned drinking water so we are ready to help out communities across the country in times of crisis. Putting our production and logistics strengths to work by providing safe, clean drinking water is the best way we can help in these situations,” said, Brewmaster Sarah Schilling, in a statement.

The Cartersville brewery has also canned water for victims of Hurricane Matthew, firefighters working wildfires in Washington state, and victims of Hurricane Sandy.