15-year-old in custody for 2 rapes, Hammond murder

HAMMOND, Ind. – A 15-year-old was arrested in connection with two rapes and a murder in Hammond, Ind., police said.

Police said the rapes occurred within two weeks of each other. They said both female victims were out walking when they were approached by a young, black male. They were both forced into an alley, threatened with a hammer and raped, police said.

The first victim, 14, was assaulted on July 26 around 12:30 p.m. near the 6700 block of Grand Avenue.

The second victim, 25, was assaulted near the 7400 block of Arkansas Avenue on August 8.

Police said DNA evidence confirms the suspect in both rapes was the same person.

Police said evidence in the stabbing death of a 25-year-old mother last week also led them to the boy.

Police were dispatched to the home of Lucia Gonzalez on the 7500 block of Alexander Avenue around 6 a.m. on August 22. When police arrived, they found Gonzalez dead in the kitchen.

Prosecutors are looking to charge the boy as an adult in the two rape cases.

He’s a suspect in the homicide, but has not been charged.