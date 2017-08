CHICAGO — A delivery driver for UberEATS was shot at while making a delivery early Saturday morning.

The driver was near the intersection of W. 60th St. and S. Kedzie Ave. in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood when someone on the sidewalk opened fire and shot about 10 rounds.

The driver’s arm was grazed by a bullet, be he was not seriously injured.

He said he was able to drive away but a car followed him for a short time after the shooting.