Sunday Brunch

 Boozy Coffee

 1oz  151 Rum

.5oz  White Rum

.75oz  Demera Syrup

.5 oz  Averna

1oz  Almond Milk

6 ounces Cold Brew Coffee

Brew coffee and allow to cool. Refrigerate until chilled (overnight is best).

In a collins glass, add ice and pour cold brew over. Add ingredients and stir to mix.

Garnish with five coffee beans and an umbrella.

 

 

Kyoto Collins

1.5 oz Green Tea Aviation Gin

.5oz   Chareau

.75oz   Lime Juice

.75oz   Simple Syrup

3oz  Soda Water

Build the cocktail in a Collins glass filled with ice. Add gin, chareau, simply syrup and stir. Add the lime juice and top with soda. Stir to mix. Garnish with a ninja action figure and straw.

 

Hot Rock Wagyu

Japanese A5 Black Wagyu served with wasabi and mushroom vinegar sauce

New York Strip (3oz $50 / 6oz $95)

 

 