Sunday Brunch

RECIPES
Boozy Coffee
1oz 151 Rum
.5oz White Rum
.75oz Demera Syrup
.5 oz Averna
1oz Almond Milk
6 ounces Cold Brew Coffee
Brew coffee and allow to cool. Refrigerate until chilled (overnight is best).
In a collins glass, add ice and pour cold brew over. Add ingredients and stir to mix.
Garnish with five coffee beans and an umbrella.
Kyoto Collins
1.5 oz Green Tea Aviation Gin
.5oz Chareau
.75oz Lime Juice
.75oz Simple Syrup
3oz Soda Water
Build the cocktail in a Collins glass filled with ice. Add gin, chareau, simply syrup and stir. Add the lime juice and top with soda. Stir to mix. Garnish with a ninja action figure and straw.
Hot Rock Wagyu
Japanese A5 Black Wagyu served with wasabi and mushroom vinegar sauce
New York Strip (3oz $50 / 6oz $95)