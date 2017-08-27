Sunday Brunch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RECIPES

Boozy Coffee

1oz 151 Rum

.5oz White Rum

.75oz Demera Syrup

.5 oz Averna

1oz Almond Milk

6 ounces Cold Brew Coffee

Brew coffee and allow to cool. Refrigerate until chilled (overnight is best).

In a collins glass, add ice and pour cold brew over. Add ingredients and stir to mix.

Garnish with five coffee beans and an umbrella.

Kyoto Collins

1.5 oz Green Tea Aviation Gin

.5oz Chareau

.75oz Lime Juice

.75oz Simple Syrup

3oz Soda Water

Build the cocktail in a Collins glass filled with ice. Add gin, chareau, simply syrup and stir. Add the lime juice and top with soda. Stir to mix. Garnish with a ninja action figure and straw.

Hot Rock Wagyu

Japanese A5 Black Wagyu served with wasabi and mushroom vinegar sauce

New York Strip (3oz $50 / 6oz $95)