Storms possible, then dry and a little warmer

Despite cloudiness, high temperatures Sunday reached the upper 70s across the area. Though comfortable, the 78-degree high at O’Hare International Airport was 3 degrees below normal. Sunday marked our fifth straight day of subnormal readings. Cool air will keep our weather unsettled Monday. Clouds, and possible thunderstorms, are expected to again limit temperatures to the mid- and upper 70s.

Though the climatological summer season ends Thursday, we may not be done with warm weather. The current cool spell is likely to last through the workweek.

Forecast guidance then suggests an influx of warmer air over the Labor Day weekend. Only nine days of 90-degree heat have been officially recorded this summer. However, 90s have occurred here as late as Oct. 6.

