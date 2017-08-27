Racist graffiti found in Lincoln Square, peace walk planned for Sunday night

CHICAGO — Residents in Lincoln Square found white supremacist graffiti in their neighborhood and now have a peace walk planned in response, DNAInfo Chicago reports.

Sidewalks were covered with messages including “Diversity is white genocide.” A garage was tagged with “Make Weimar Great Again,” with an “SS” next to it.

DNAInfo reports that all of the graffiti was found in an area bounded by Sunnyside, Lawrence, Rockwell and Campbell.

In response to the graffiti, residents are planning a peace walk Sunday evening.

According to a Facebook page, the walk will start at Waters Elementary School at 5 p.m. and will go to Jacob’s Park.

The group will be covering sidewalks with messages of kindness to show that messages of white supremacy “have no home in Lincoln Square.”