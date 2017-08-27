How to help Hurricane Harvey victims

CHICAGO — Chicago volunteers are providing relief to the victims of Hurricane Harvey. The Red Cross of Northern Illinois has deployed volunteers and ComEd is ready to send a fleet of trucks to south Texas.

For those not heading to Texas, there are ways to help those affected by the storm. Donations are in need to help provide victims with food, water and other necessities.

Donate

Those who want to help those affected by the hurricane can donate to the American Red Cross by going to their website.

According to their website, people can also donate by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or texting the word HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

Donations can also be made to the Salvation Army by visiting their website or calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY.

Best way to help after #Harvey2017 is to make a financial donation to a disaster relief charity. Here's how to support #SalvationArmy: pic.twitter.com/44nqVpg3Gs — Salvation Army EDS (@SalArmyEDS) August 27, 2017

Animal shelters in the area will also need assistance to help the animals displaced by the storm and to help accommodate the influx of animals in different shelters. The SPCA of Texas is accepting donations. The SPCA said they are also in need of supplies such as cat litter, litter boxes, towels, blankets and other necessities.

The North Texas Food Bank is asking for donations to help feed disaster victims. Donations can be made here. The food bank said at this time, donated goods are not what is most needed and that monetary donations are the most effective way to help.

Foster/adopt displaced animals

Austin Pets Alive is looking for people to foster animals displaced by the storm. According to their website, they have been helping shelters in the direct line of Hurricane Harvey and have so far transported over 235 pets to their location. They are looking for people to foster pets in hopes of adopting them. Those interesting in fostering can get more information on their website.

Austin Pets Alive! is helping shelters in the direct line of #HurricaneHarvey. Please find out how you can help: https://t.co/h3iQOCwcOm pic.twitter.com/hlk72N7XbS — Austin Pets Alive! (@austinpetsalive) August 24, 2017

Volunteer

The American Red Cross has information for those interested in volunteering their time to help. Those interested can find volunteers opportunities in their local areas or other areas in need of assistance.

Help house evacuees

Airbnb said they are waiving service fees for those affected by the hurricane. So for those looking for a place to stay between August 23 and September 1, there will be no cost. The company is also looking for people willing to offer their homes for victims for free.