Harvey forces cancellation of 2700 flights

CHICAGO -- Tropical Storm Harvey has forced the cancellation of 2700 flights across the country through Monday.

The storm is even making things hard for those traveling in and out of Chicago.

So far 44 flights have been canceled at O'Hare and Midway Sunday. Thirty-one of those flights are from O'Hare International Airport. The other 13 are from Midway.

Most of those cancelled flights connected to areas where Harvey was hit, like Houston, San Antonio and Corpus Christi.

Houston's Hobby Airport is now closed due to water on the runways and even on the roads leading to the ariport.

Another 441 flights are cancelled at Houston's Bush Intercontinental Airport. So far nearly 400 flights have been preemptively grounded for Monday.

Travel to and from Southeast Texas started getting dicey yesterday, as a handful of cancellations trickled into Chicago.

Those who did get on flights were relieved to be out of the storm.

