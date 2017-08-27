× Coffee could reduce the ability to taste sugar

Food might taste different after drinking a cup of coffee.

A new study published in the Journal of Food Science suggests that caffeine could impact your taste buds’ ability to pick up on flavors like sugar.

Researchers split participants into two groups. The first group was given decaffeinated coffee, while the second group was given regular coffee.

Participants who drank the regular coffee said sugar tasted less sweet after drinking the coffee.

Therefore, researchers concluded that caffeine could be the reason participants reported sugar tasting less sweet.

The study also found that drinking caffeinated coffee had the same effect on participants as drinking decaffeinated coffee.

Researchers believe this is because our minds are conditioned to expect a certain outcome after the act of drinking coffee.

As a result, the mind is tricked into thinking it is more awake after drinking coffee, even if the coffee is decaffeinated.