× Chemicals in yoga mats may cause infertility, study says

CHICAGO — A Harvard University study suggests a link between infertility in women and yoga mats.

Researchers evaluated women for exposure to a flame retardant found in products that use polyurethane foam. The chemicals can move from the foam through bodily contact or in the air people breathe.

Couples trying to get pregnant via in vitro fertilization should also minimize contact with car seats, sofas, computer chairs and other materials similarly treated with those chemicals.