Bears receiver Cameron Meredith suffers knee injury vs Titans

NASHVILLE – For the most part, the Bears have gotten through the preseason without much bad luck when it comes to injury.

That changed on Sunday, and it came at a bad time.

After a strong first drive for the Bears’ first-team offense, the mood of the team’s third preseason game against the Titans was dampened when receiver Cameron Meredith was carted off with what appears to be a serious knee injury.

After making a catch from Mike Glennon, Meredith’s knee bent awkwardly as he was taken to the ground. He was attended to by athletic trainers for several minutes and had an air cast put on his left leg.

Meredith was eventually carted off the field as a number of his teammates came to console him. Officially the Bears said that the receiver suffered a left knee injury.

Before that, Meredith was enjoying a solid game having caught a pair of passes for 44 yards. He finished the preseason with four catches for 70 yards.

An undrafted free agent out of Illinois State in 2015, the Westchester native was the Bears’ leading receiver in 2016 as he made 66 catches for 888 yards and four touchdowns.