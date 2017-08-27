Anti-white supremacy march held in Federal Plaza Sunday

CHICAGO – Protesters came together Sunday afternoon at Federal Plaza to denounce white supremacy and neo-fascists.

Organizers called themselves “Solidarity Against White Supremacy.”

They said it’s a new grouping of civil rights and community organizations who oppose neo- fascist organizing.

The rally is a response to the death of Heather Heyer, the woman killed when a car rammed into people protesting white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia.