Andy Frye discusses the MLB Player’s Weekend on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It was a moment for the players to show their true colors - and nicknames, too.

Major League Baseball held their first "Player's Weekend" across the league as teams got to choose a unique alternate jersey while players got to put a phrase or word that describes them on the back.

It added a bit of flair to the weekend's games, which were actually a bit better for the White Sox than the Cubs for once in 2017.

Andy Frye of Rolling Stone discussed the weekend overall on Sunday's Sports with Josh Frydman, from the uniforms to the Cubs' struggles against the last-place Phillies.

Watch his segments on Sunday's show in the video above or below.