× Almost 90 percent of CPS freshmen on track to graduate

CHICAGO — They may be at the beginning of their high school years, but a record number of CPS students are on track to graduate a few years from now.

The district reports nearly 90 percent of high school freshmen are on pace to graduate on time. This is up by 28 percent since 2011.

The numbers are even higher for African American students, who have seen a 40 percent increase in graduation rates.

The key is starting early.

CPS worked with the University of Chicago to come up with the best ways to get and keep students on a path to success.