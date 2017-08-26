White Sox Nicky Delmonico lands on disabled list with sprained wrist

CHICAGO – The list of the White Sox walking wounded is growing.

Nicky Delmonico joined Yoan Moncada on the 10-day D.L. Saturday with a sprained right wrist.

Delmonico tweaked it in a game recently before re-aggravating it during batting practice Friday night.

The Sox 25-year-old rookie had been on a tear.

He reached base safely in 21 of his first 22 career games, batting .307 with six home runs, 12 RBI, and a .429 on-base percentage.

Those six homers were historic. No other player in White Sox history has hit that many long balls in their first 19 big league games.

Delmonico’s roster spot will be filled by Charlotte Knights’ catcher Rob Brantly.

Brantly began the season in the Reds system before signing with the White Sox as a minor league free agent on June 29.

In 36 games with the Knights, he’s hit .278 with five homers and 29 RBI.