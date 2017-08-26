Vigil to be held Oak Park church after vandalized with racial slurs, swastikas

OAK PARK, Ill. — A Prayer Vigil will be held to stand with Pilgrim Congregational Church after it was vandalized with hate messages, swastikas and racial slurs.

These racial slurs and swastikas were drawn on a bathroom stall and nursery school door at the church, located at 400 block of Lake Street in Oak Park, said Patch.

According to police, this hate crime took place between Friday, August 18 and Saturday, August 19. This happened less than a week after clashes at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville Virginia killed 32-year-old Heather Heyer.

No arrests have been made in the incident, which police are investigating as a hate crime and disorderly conduct.

The vigil will take place in front of Pilgrim Church at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Less than two months ago, swastika graffiti was found inside Oak-Park River Forest High School.

According to the Southern Law Poverty Center, nearly 900 hate crimes took place in the 10 days following the Presidential election.