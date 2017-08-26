Thunderstorm threat lingers through Monday

After several days of sunshine and comfortable temperatures, a wind shift to the south is expected to bring an increase in humidity. As moisture levels rise, the air will become unstable, resulting in scattered thunderstorm development by late Sunday. The Storm Prediction Center has outlooked the metro area to have a marginal risk of severe storms. Cool air in the mid- and upper levels of the atmosphere will keep our weather unsettled through Monday.

Meanwhile, Harvey is expected to weaken to tropical storm status as it lingers along the Texas Gulf coast. Catastrophic flooding may result as the storm inches its way northeast over coming days. Several feet of rain may accumulate in some areas. In July, 1979, tropical storm Claudette swamped Alvin, Texas, with 42 inches of rain in one day.