Study finds web surfing negatively impacts your career

HOBART, Australia — Even a small amount of time web surfing at work could negatively impact your career.

“Cyberloafing” is the term used to describe time spent on the internet for personal use while at work.

A new study by the Journal of Psychosocial Research on Cyberspace finds that cyberloafing hindered employee performance.

The study found that workers who spent around 14% of their time cyberloafing took around 20 minutes to get back to work, therefore impacting their productivity and hindering their career.