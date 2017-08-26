× Man tried to lure 5-year-old with candy in Jefferson Park

CHICAGO – A man tried to lure a five-year-old girl with candy in the city’s Jefferson Park neighborhood, police said.

A white male approached the child around 3:30 p.m. on Friday on the 4400 block of North Laporte Avenue. He had a dog with him and touched the girl on her shoulder, asked her if she wanted candy and asked her to go with him.

Police said the girl then called out to her brother. Police said the offender became aware of the brother’s presence and left the location.

The girl and her brother went home where their grandmother called 911.

Police described the offender as a white male, around 50 to 60 years old with gray hair and was wearing eye glasses and a gray t-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call 312-744-8200.