CHICAGO — A man is in critical condition after he was shot in the head outside a gas station on Chicago’s south side.

Police were called around 11:20 p.m. Friday night to the 5900 block of S. Morgan St. in the Englewood neighborhood.

Police said at least two people pulled up in a car, got out, and shot at the man.

The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital.

No one is in custody but police continue to investigate.