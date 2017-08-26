Gov OKs bill easing gender-ID change for transgender people

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Gov. Bruce Rauner has signed a plan making it easier for transgender people to change the gender listed on their birth certificates.

The Republican signed the measure into law Friday without offering comment.

The new law allows transgender individuals to change their gender designation with authorization from a medical professional confirming they have undergone medically appropriate treatment. Current law requires proof of a surgical operation.

Proponents say it’ll treat transgender people with dignity by implementing the same standards used for driver’s licenses, passports and in several other states. Advocates have also argued the updated standards help protect transgender people who don’t want or cannot afford surgery from discrimination.

However, some Republicans argued that the current law permitting a change following surgery goes far enough.