Flights cancelled, delayed due to Hurricane Harvey

We are already seeing flights being either delayed or cancelled altogether coming from the southern parts of Texas to Chicago, as Hurricane Harvey sits over the state.

The major airlines like United, American and Southwest are citing 10 different airports that are effected in major cities like Houston, San Antonio, Corpus Christie and even parts of Louisiana.

Many of those airports, having flights to Chicago that are not making it out today.

In terminal 1 at O'Hare International Airport, United Airlines has cancelled a flight that was supposed to head to San Antonio at 9 a.m.

There's also an American Airlines flight that was supposed to leave for Houston around 7 a.m. that was delayed.

Southwest has already cancelled flights between Houston and Chicago, 3 so far, that would have been coming in or out of Midway at some point today.

Spirit Airlines, cancelled two flights - one set to arrive from Houston just before 9 a.m. and one that was set to leave for Houston.

There are also several flights cancelled to and from smaller airports like Corpus Christi and the Rio Grande Valley's Airport, that make connections in either Houston or Dallas.

Most major airlines, like United, are offering passengers traveling to or from these effected, the ability to change their flight without penalty and even waiving differences in fares.

Many airlines are offering these amended policies through Tuesday.