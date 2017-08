BEECHER, Ill. — The man charged in the fatal crash of a pregnant Beecher mom and her three children was released from jail Friday at around 5 p.m.

A judge reduced the bond; it was dropped from $1 million to $250,000.

Prosecutors say Sean Woulfe sped through a stop sign in Beecher back on July 24th and collided with Lindsey Schmidt as she drove her kids to summer Bible camp.

Investigators say Woulfe was going at least 20 over the 55 mph speed limit.