Blue Island honors veterans at 3rd annual Operation Honor celebration

BLUE ISLAND, Ill. – It was a trip back in time for history buffs on Saturday, as some of the military’s best came to relive their years serving the country.

At Memorial Park military history was on display for the third annual Operation Honor celebration

“It’s good to know what you did in your life, in your past life,” Ray Preston, U.S. Army veteran, said.

Preston served in the U.S. Army during Korea and Vietnam. Saturday’s display of vintage military vehicles, radios and model aircrafs brought back memories for so many.

“It’s amazing. Our country is amazing,” Ed Wencloff, Navy veteran, said.

Wencloff saw the event as honoring millions of veterans.

“I just wish these young people, could appreciate what the previous generations have gone through to make our country what it is,” he said.

Many generations came to Blue Island to witness and celebrate history, both in war and peace.

“To show the kids what the equipment was like years ago and what people had to wear,” Bruce Haffner, U.S. Army veteran, said.

“It gives everyone hands-on access to what was out there at the time,” Paul Vandervort, Blue Island resident, said.

It was a look back at what made the United States truly united.

This was the third annual Operation Honor celebration. It's been held on the last Saturday of August since its inception.

It's all made possible by American Legion Post 50 in Blue Island, to show honor, respect and gratitude for U.S. military veterans and those currently serving their country.

For more information visit, operationhonorblueisland.org.