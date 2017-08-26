Anti-violence march to be held in North Austin neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – Community leaders came together Saturday to march against violence in the city's North Austin neighborhood.

The mother of Maurice Purnell is expected to participate Saturday. The 28-year-old was shot and killed in June in the North Austin neighborhood.

Several families who have been touched by gun violence came together Saturday to say community members and police need to work together to find the killers who are getting away with murder.

Representatives from Chicago police were also at the event. It was organized by State Rep. La Shawn ford who said the senseless violence that is ripping apart families must stop.