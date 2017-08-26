Anderson, Sanchez team up in 9th, White Sox beat Tigers 3-2

CHICAGO — Although Chicago White Sox management has made a host of moves with the future in mind, the remaining players still are focused on the present. They’re determined to finish strong in what most believes is a lost season for a last-place team.

Tim Anderson led off the bottom of the ninth inning with a double and Yolmer Sanchez followed with an RBI single that sent the White Sox over the Detroit Tigers 3-2 Friday night for their third straight win.

Anderson had a game-ending hit Wednesday against Minnesota. This time, he easily scored on Sanchez’s single to right field off Joe Jimenez (0-2).

“It’s a great atmosphere here,” Anderson said. “The guys have been great and we definitely have been having fun with it.”

Said Sanchez: “We cannot control the trades and all that stuff. We just come here and do our thing and prepare to play every day.”

Juan Minaya (2-1) pitched a scoreless ninth to get the win.

Jose Abreu homered and went 2 for 2 with two intentional walks for Chicago. Jose Iglesias had a two-run single for the Tigers.

Detroit starter Justin Verlander allowed two runs and six hits in seven innings. Miguel Gonzalez gave up two runs and seven hits in eight innings.

“Verlander and Gonzalez pitched extremely well to keep their teams in the game,” Detroit manager Brad Ausmus said. “In the end, they got the hits in the bottom of the ninth — two big hits.”

Abreu’s 26th home run in the first gave Chicago a 1-0 lead.

The Tigers took the lead in the fifth when Victor Martinez singled, Andrew Romine doubled and Iglesias had a bloop single.

Verlander struck out the side in the bottom of the fifth after getting the lead, but the White Sox rallied in the sixth to tie the score at 2. Abreu singled, moved up on a wild pitch and scored on a single by Avisail Garcia.

Sanchez’s game-winner came on an 0-2 pitch.

“When I got to two strikes, I just tried to hit the ball to the right side and move the runner,” Sanchez said. “I’m happy I got the base hit.”