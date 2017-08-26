3 charged after ‘luring,’ beating victim they suspected of posting prostitution ad

STREAMWOOD, Ill. – Three people were charged after police said they beat a man with a baseball bat, robbed and shot him after they suspected him of posting a prostitution ad, the Chicago Tribune reports.

Police said they responded to a report of a man yelling for help in Challenger Park in the 00 block of Gant Circle around 8:45 p.m. Monday, August 21.

Police found Joshua Portillo, 20, bleeding from wounds to his head and face. He had been shot and had blunt force trauma to the head, Streamwood police said.

Edwin Rea, 22, Javier Lopez, 23, and Valerie Munoz, 22, were all charged with attempted first degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and armed robbery, according to police.

The Chicago Tribune said the three lured Portillo to the park after Munoz began receiving texts about an online post advertising that she was a prostitute. Munoz suspected it was Portillo who posted it and lured him to meet her and discuss the post and smoke marijuana, Cook County Assistant State’s Attorney Patrick Farrell said.

Munoz drove the victim to the park and then got out of the car saying she had to make a call. When Portillo exited the vecicle, Lopez and Rea beat him with the bat and took his cellphone, Farrell said.

The Tribune said the victim was friends with and has been intimate with Munoz. Munoz also has two children with Rea and was dating him, Farrell said.

Farrell said all three of them made admissions that they were involved in the attack but denied shooting him, the Tribune reports.

Bail was set at $450,000 for Lopez and Rea and $400,000 for Munoz.