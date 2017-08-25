× Woman kills self after grandson, 17, found with gunshot wound in house fire

GRAYSLAKE, Ill. — Police are sharing new details after a 17-year-old boy was pulled from a house fire in suburban Grayslake Tuesday. It turns out the boy had sustained a gunshot wound to the head.

Police recovered a .38 caliber pistol from the home, located in the 400 block of Normandy Lane. Witness statements and other physical evidence collected at the scene led investigators to further interview the victim’s grandmother and guardian Deborah St. Antione-Browne, 64.

Police interviewed St. Antonine-Browne at Loyola Hospital in Maywood Thursday, obtaining statements, fingerprints and DNA. A few hours later, authorities found that St. Antonine-Browne had committed suicide in the hospital parking garage. Police say she had also provided her granddaughter with a bottle of prescription medicine and instructed her to take it all. She ingested some of it, and then sought medical help.

St. Antonine-Browne was the guardian of both children in the home at the time of the fire. Both children are now in the care of DCFS.

The 17-year-old boy’s condition was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.